Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 01:15 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 31 centigrade and the lowest minimum 16 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

More Stories From Weather

