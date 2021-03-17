Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 31 centigrade and the lowest minimum 18 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.