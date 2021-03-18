Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 12:22 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast a partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 32 centigrade and the lowest minimum 19 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.