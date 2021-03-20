UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 03:21 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 34 centigrade and the lowest minimum 19 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

