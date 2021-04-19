UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 01:45 PM

The local Met office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 37 centigrade and the lowest minimum 24 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

