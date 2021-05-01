UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 01:09 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 40 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Indian troops martyr 18 Kashmiris in April

2 minutes ago

E-voting, strong internet connection for ECP to st ..

2 minutes ago

All business activities, bazaars to be closed from ..

2 minutes ago

Labourers' role in national development cannot be ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 146 more lives in Pakistan during ..

37 minutes ago

Bid to smuggle 14400 grams hashish foiled

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.