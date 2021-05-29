UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

29th May 2021

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 40 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for entire region.

