Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 01:47 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

More Stories From Weather

