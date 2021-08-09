Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39 centigrade and 28 centigrade respectively during last 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39 centigrade and 28 centigrade respectively during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.