Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 07:51 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.2 degree centigrade and 28.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 74 per cent at 8 am and 52 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:39 am and set at 18:58 pm tomorrow.

