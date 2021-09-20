UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 01:53 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 40 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Eight dead in Russian campus shooting

Eight dead in Russian campus shooting

14 seconds ago
 EVM-based polls to build voters' trust, reduce com ..

EVM-based polls to build voters' trust, reduce complaints: President Dr Arif Alv ..

15 seconds ago
 CIS Observers Record No Serious Violations During ..

CIS Observers Record No Serious Violations During Russia's Parliamentary Vote

17 seconds ago
 Moscow Expects Russian Sapega Detained in Belarus ..

Moscow Expects Russian Sapega Detained in Belarus to Be Released - Foreign Minis ..

3 minutes ago
 FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi off to New York to attend ..

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi off to New York to attend 76th UNGA session

3 minutes ago
 Nineteen People Injured in Russia's Perm Universit ..

Nineteen People Injured in Russia's Perm University Shooting - Emergencies

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.