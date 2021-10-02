UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 03:52 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The local Met Office on Monday forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The local Met Office on Monday forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 35 centigrade and the lowest minimum 25 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

