Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:07 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 32 centigrade and the lowest minimum 18 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.