UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:07 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 32 centigrade and the lowest minimum 18 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Turkey to receive $3.157B from Green Climate Fund: ..

Turkey to receive $3.157B from Green Climate Fund: Erdogan

1 minute ago
 Pictorial Exhibition on Kashmir issue held in Baha ..

Pictorial Exhibition on Kashmir issue held in Bahawalpur

1 minute ago
 Russia, South Korea Calling for Resumption of Talk ..

Russia, South Korea Calling for Resumption of Talks on Korean Peninsula - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 UAE, Rwanda review ways to further boost bilateral ..

UAE, Rwanda review ways to further boost bilateral ties

11 minutes ago
 New shipping route links central China, ROK ports

New shipping route links central China, ROK ports

1 minute ago
 Russia Clarifies Information About Use of Turkish ..

Russia Clarifies Information About Use of Turkish Drones in Donbas - Lavrov

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.