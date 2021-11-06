UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 30 centigrade and the lowest minimum 16 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

