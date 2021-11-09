UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 32 degree centigrade and 16 degree centigrade respectively during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

