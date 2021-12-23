UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:25 AM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 23 centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

TECNO’s Memory Fusion Technology for increased s ..

TECNO’s Memory Fusion Technology for increased smartphone efficiency is here i ..

10 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close up 23rd Dec, 2021

Tokyo stocks close up 23rd Dec, 2021

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to host 48th session of OIC-CFM ..

Pakistan committed to host 48th session of OIC-CFM in March 2022: FM

12 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Dubai passenger numbers are source of h ..

UAE Press: Dubai passenger numbers are source of hope for aviation industry

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 276.13 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 276.13 million

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.