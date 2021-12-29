UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 12:58 PM

The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 21 centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

