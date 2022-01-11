Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

UrduPoint.com

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 21 centigrade and the lowest minimum 06 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

