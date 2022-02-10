UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 01:09 PM

The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 23 centigrade and the lowest minimum 09 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

>