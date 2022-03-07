UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2022 | 05:43 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 30 centigrade and the lowest minimum 18 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

>