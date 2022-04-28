UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 44 centigrade and the lowest minimum 27 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

