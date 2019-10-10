UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:20 AM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during the next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 37 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 22 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Militants Keep Blocking Humanitarian Corridor in I ..

10 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 October 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits GITEX Technolo ..

9 hours ago

EU urges Turkey to halt Syria offensive

9 hours ago

Theyab, Abdullah bin Zayed convey UAE Leaders&#039 ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.