Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 32 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 18 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.