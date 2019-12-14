Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Met Office forecast partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Met Office forecast partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

It said the highest temperatures is expected to remain 16 degress centigrade and the lowest as 07 degree centigrade degrees during this time span.

Met Office also partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during this time duration.