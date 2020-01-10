UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:09 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 16 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 07 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

More Stories From Weather

