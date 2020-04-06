UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for city during next 24 hours.

The maximum,minimum temperature was recorded as 34 and 20 degrees centigrade during last 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for rest of the region.

