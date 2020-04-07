Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain in the region including the city during next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, minimum temperature of Bahawalpur was recorded 19 degrees celsius.