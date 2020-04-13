Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

Local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for city during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature was 36 centigrade and lowest minimum 19 centigrade during last 24 hours.

Met office has also forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for rest of the region.