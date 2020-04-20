Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during the next 24 hour

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature 35 Centigrade and the minimum 17 Centigrade degrees were recorded.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during the next 24 hours.