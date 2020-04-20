UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 05:13 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during the next 24 hour

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature 35 Centigrade and the minimum 17 Centigrade degrees were recorded.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Spain economy to shrink by up to 13.6% in 2020: Ba ..

7 minutes ago

Registration of lockdown affectees completed in Fa ..

2 minutes ago

Minister donates safety gear to medical staff of N ..

2 minutes ago

Mayor Sukkur hoists world' largest white flag to ..

2 minutes ago

Europe takes cautious steps to ease virus lockdown ..

7 minutes ago

Australia's Coronavirus Tracing App Raises Concern ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.