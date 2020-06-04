Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry or partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry or partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for city during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 44 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry or partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.