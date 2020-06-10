Partly cloudy weather forecast for city Bahawalpur

The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature 45 centigrade and the lowest minimum 27 centigrade were recordedduring last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region for next 24 hours.