Partly cloudy weather forecast for city Bahawalpur

The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for city during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 42 centigrade and the lowest minimum 30 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.