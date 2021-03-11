Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast a partly cloudy weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 33 centigrade and the lowest minimum 18 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.