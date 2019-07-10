Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 41 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 29 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.