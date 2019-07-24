UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:32 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours.

The Highest maximum temperature 42 Centigrade and the lowest minimum temperature 30 Centigrade were recorded.

The Met Office also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for rest of the region during next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

BRAIA Summer Camp concludes at NUST

13 minutes ago

PQT Kick-off Ceremony for Oracle Enterprise Planni ..

13 minutes ago

Field assistant environment held in Sargodha

48 seconds ago

Dengue under control; only 36 cases in Punjab

49 seconds ago

Commissioner directs deptts to be alert for flood ..

51 seconds ago

NAB summons Maryam, Hassan, Hussain Nawaz in illeg ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.