Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:20 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for the city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for the city during next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperature were forecast 43 and 30 degree Centigrade for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

