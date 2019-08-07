UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:42 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 42 degree Centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 degree Centigrade were forecast for the next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

More Stories From Weather

