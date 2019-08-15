Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:50 PM
The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours.
The Highest maximum temperature 41 Centigrade and the lowest minimum temperature 28 Centigrade were recorded.
The Met Office also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for rest of the region during next 24 hours.