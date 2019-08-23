UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 01:16 PM

The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hour

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 41 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 29 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

