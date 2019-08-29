UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:32 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hour

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 44 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 30 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

