Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours.

The Highest maximum temperature 43 Centigrade and the lowest minimum temperature 30 Centigrade were recorded.

The Met Office also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for rest of the region during next 24 hours.