Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain during next the 24 hours for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain during next the 24 hours for city.

Maximum temperature 32 centigrade and the minimum 15 centigrade were forecast for next 24 hours.

Met Office has also forecast cloudy to cloudy weather for remaining parts of the region.