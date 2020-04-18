UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 03:49 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The maximum temperatures 36 Centigrade and the minimum 17 Centigrade degrees were recorded during past 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Rescue arrangements for COVID-19

1 minute ago

Price control magistrates to conduct raids before ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong Police Detain 14 Organizers of 2019 Oppo ..

1 minute ago

Rs 810.994 mln disbursed in 7 days under Ehsaas Ka ..

16 minutes ago

Over 400,000 Coronavirus Test Kits Sent by Russia ..

17 minutes ago

Aukaf department ensure the implementation of anti ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.