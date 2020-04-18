Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The maximum temperatures 36 Centigrade and the minimum 17 Centigrade degrees were recorded during past 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.