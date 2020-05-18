UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Mon 18th May 2020

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur and other parts of the region during the next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur and other parts of the region during the next 24 hours.

According to Met sources here on Monday,the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 44 and 26 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

