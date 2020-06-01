Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The Meteorological department forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city and its suburban areas during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city and its suburban areas during next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 45 degrees celsius and 27 degrees celsius, respectively.