Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Muzaffargarh

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 25 Centigrade and 14 Centigrade degrees respectively during last 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.