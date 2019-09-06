UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 06:19 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city Karachi

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast partly cloudy weather for the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast partly cloudy weather for the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 degree centigrade with 65 to 75 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However rain/ thunderstorm are likely to occur at a few places in Mirpurkhas division and at isolated places in Sanghar district, partly cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle are expected along the coast during night/ morning in the next 24 hours.

