UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City Multan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:42 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 28.6 degree centigrade and 14.6 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 63 per cent at 8 am and 42 per cent at 5 pm.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of two coronavirus patients ..

1 minute ago

Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship sus ..

16 minutes ago

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve hits AED5.31 bn in Janua ..

31 minutes ago

Local Government Minister for making Local Governm ..

4 minutes ago

Liaquat University Hospital sets up 12-bed Corona ..

4 minutes ago

Mother, daughter died, four injured in accident at ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.