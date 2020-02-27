Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City Multan
The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours
On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 28.6 degree centigrade and 14.6 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 63 per cent at 8 am and 42 per cent at 5 pm.