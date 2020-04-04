UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City Multan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 07:54 PM

The local Met office Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The local Met office Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 32C and 17C respectively during last 24 hours.

The humidity was recorded 80 per cent at 8 am and 37 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:58 am and set at 18:36 pm tomorrow.

