Partly cloudy weather forecast for city Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.0 degree centigrade and 24.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 66 per cent at 8 a.m. and 30 per cent at 5 p.m.

The sun will rise at 05:25 a.m. and set at 06:57 p.m. tomorrow.